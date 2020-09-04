US 62 closed in Mason County next week for pipe replacement

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Department of Highways crews will close part of US 62 in Mason County on Wednesday to replace a drainage pipe.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, US 62 will be closed about a half mile east of, on the Maysville side of, KY 596.

Barricades will be placed at the KY 596 and Middleton Hill Road intersections. The work and road closure will continue until about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

During construction, through traffic may detour using US 68 and KY 324 through Mays Lick, or other routes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.