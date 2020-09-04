UK announces new steps to deal with Covid-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The University of Kentucky is taking additional steps to stop the spread of Covid-19, as the campus continues to battle growing numbers of positive cases.

The university has announced it will start testing in Ingels Hall, which is one of the university’s isolation facilities. The university says it will act as a control group to compare to tests in other residence halls.

According to the university, it is also testing the wastewater on campus, starting with selected residence halls. It says research has emerged suggesting that wastewater testing may identify early signs of exposure to viruses and be an early indicator of an outbreak or increased prevalence of the virus.

The university will also maintain outdoor testing for the rest of the semester. The site is being operated by Wild Health on the lawn near William T. Young Library. It will be available for students who are asymptomatic, but who would like a test.

Earlier this week, the university announced the launch of its new COVID-19 dashboard, providing a daily look at the status of

Covid-19 on campus.