The UK HealthCare Mark Stoops Call-In Show returns Monday

Fans can watch a live stream of the show on UKathletics.com and the official Kentucky Football Facebook page

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – University of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will begin his weekly call-in show Monday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on the UK Sports Network. A live video stream of The UK HealthCare Mark Stoops Show will also be available on UKathletics.com and on the official Kentucky Football Facebook page.

The UK HealthCare Mark Stoops Show is hosted by The Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach. Fans will have the opportunity to ask Coach Stoops questions via Twitter at @UKSportsNetwork or by calling 1-800-606-GAME (4263) or 859-280-2287 (CATS). Fans may also submit questions through the UK HealthCare text line by texting the word “Stoops” and their question to 71855.

The show is broadcast in Lexington on 630 WLAP, online at UKathletics.com and the UK Sports Network affiliates.

Complete affiliate listing can be found at UKathletics.com/UKSportsNetwork.

 

Dates for The UK HealthCare Mark Stoops Show:

Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

 

Bryan Kennedy
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station and did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and weather for UK Student News Network. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25 in Gulfport, MS.