Search in Colorado for two men tied to missing Kentucky woman

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A search continues in Colorado for two men connected to a woman who went missing in Nicholas County in 2016.
According to a Facebook post by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, the two suspects are wanted for a sex offender registration violation.
The post also says, “Both parties are persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a woman in Nicholas County, Kentucky.”
The sheriff’s office says they’re trying to locate 27-year-old Brendan Camous and 29-year-old Clinton Peterson.
They were living in a shack in Nicholas County near where 58-year-old Lori Feltz was last
seen when she left her home to go for a walk on Dec. 26, 2016. When deputies were searching the area, they ran across the two men and didn’t make any connection to the missing person until later or know they were wanted.
Feltz’ had mental issues caused by a serious accident.
When deputies returned later with a search warrant, the two men were gone but now are wanted for questioning. The two men were living in a shack on property owned by Peterson’s mother, Penny Gillis.
According to the sheriff’s office, Camous is 5’6” tall, weighs 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has two felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Failure to Comply with a SAC (Sex Assault on a Child) Sentence and Failure to Appear on a Driving Under the Influence charge.
Peterson is 5’8” tall, weighs 175 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. He has three felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Comply with Probation, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office reports neither men have known addresses or associated vehicles and are both believed to be homeless and possibly living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller, and Northeastern Colorado areas.
Camous and Peterson are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows their whereabouts should not approach the men. You’re asked to contact the Investigations Tip Line at the El Paso Sheriff’s Office by calling 719-520-6666 or emailing: Tips@elpasoco.com.