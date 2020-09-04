Lexington, Winchester, Prestonsburg residents named to boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed Randy Poe as a member of the Kentucky Board of Education.

Dr. Randy Poe of Union is the Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Education Council. He replaces David Karem, who was not confirmed. Dr. Poe shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 14, 2022.

— Appointed Scott Lusk as a member of the Kentucky Economic Development Partnership Board.

Scott Lusk of Guston is the Vice President of The Lusk Group. He replaces Terry Gill, who has resigned. Mr. Lusk shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending October 1, 2023.

— Appointed P.G. Peeples as a member of the Kentucky Housing Corporation Board of Directors.

P.G. Peeples of Lexington is an executive for the Urban League of Lexington. He replaces Lisa Mann, who has retired. Mr. Peeples shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending October 30, 2020.

— Appointed Dale Losey as a member of the Kenton County Airport Board.

Dale Losey of Cold Springs is the CFO of Parking Co. of America. He replaces Todd Schneider, whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.

— Appointed Adrian Mendiondo as a member of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Adrian Mendiondo of Lexington is an attorney at Morgan & Morgan. He replaces Alexander Gaddis, whose term has expired. Mr. Mendiondo shall serve for a term expiring August 15, 2024.

— Reappointed Eddie Runyon as a member of the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Eddie Runyon of Richmond is an OSH Discrimination Investigator for the Labor Cabinet. Mr. Runyon shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2023.

— Appointed David Gearheart and Karyn Hascal as members of the Kentucky Board of Alcohol and Drug Counselors.

David Gearheart of Prestonsburg is a substance abuse therapist at East Kentucky Rehabilitation Center. He replaces Livinus Uba, whose term has expired. Mr. Gearheart shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2024.

Karyn Hascal of Louisville works for The Healing Place. She replaces Billy Noble, whose term has expired. Ms. Hascal shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2024.

— Appointed Felicia Smith as a member of the Southern Regional Education Board.

Felicia Smith of Frankfort is an educator for National Geographic. She replaces David McFaddin, whose term has expired. Ms. Smith shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— Appointed Lynice Thorpe-Noel as a member of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs.

Command Sgt. Maj. Lynice Thorpe-Noel of Vine Grove works in Human Resource Command. She replaces Col. Walter Herd, whose term has expired. Thorpe-Noel shall serve for a term expiring July 16, 2024.

— Appointed Montgomery Heim and Michael Canchola as members of the Motorcycle Safety Education Commission.

Montgomery Heim of Louisville is a service director for Bachman Auto Group. He replaces Joseph Altobellis, whose term has expired. Mr. Heim shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

Michael Canchola of Bowling Green is retired. He replaces Glenda Hobbic, whose term has expired. Mr. Canchola shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— Appointed Joseph Dickhaus as a member of the Kentucky Board of Examiners of Psychology.

Joseph Dickhaus of Winchester is a mental health therapist for Pathways, Inc. Mr. Dickhaus shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Crystal Shepherd as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Fee-Based Pastoral Counselors.

The Rev. Crystal Shepherd of Lexington is a licensed pastoral counselor for Tree of Life Counseling, LLC. She replaces Elizabeth Milazzotto, whose term has expired. Ms. Shepherd shall serve for a term expiring September 22, 2022.

— Appointed Tanya Seabrooks as a member of the Kentucky Transportation Center Advisory Board.

Councilwoman Tanya Seabrooks of Radcliff is a mortgage banker for Citizens Union Bank. She replaces Billy Phelps, whose term has expired. Councilwoman Seabrooks shall serve for a term expiring August 10, 2022.

— Appointed the following as members of the Education Professional Standards Board. Lisa Rudzinski shall serve as Chairperson.