Kick off Labor Day with a fireworks bang in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort kicks of the three-day Labor Day weekend with a bang — literally.

The city’s traditional July 4 fireworks display was moved to 8:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in downtown Frankfort.

The event honors Tony Davis, of Kentucky Knows Coffee Co., who is a Frankfort entrepreneur, veteran and member of VFW Post 4075.

The show is in partnership with VFW Post 4075 and historic Buffalo Trace distillery, which is based in Franklin County.

The fireworks will be launched from the Kentucky River at Taylor Avenue and Highway 127. Visitors are encouraged to watch from downtown but practice social distancing, wear masks and follow health and safety precautions.