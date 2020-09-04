Annual Peace Walk continues in Anita Franklin’s honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff says Anita Franklin’s annual Peace Walk, aimed at ending gun violence, will continue this year.

Franklin died earlier this year of a heart attack.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and Anita Franklin’s family is hosting Franklin’s annual Peace Walk to honor her legacy on Sunday, September 27th at 3 p.m. in Duncan Park.

Duncan Park is located at 530 N. Limestone St. Lexington 40508.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and Anita Franklin’s family will be joined by additional sponsors: The Antonio Franklin, Jr. Violence Intervention Project, The Lexington Police Department, The Nest, 1st District Council Member James Brown and We Are Survivors.