Woman busted for drug trafficking at hotel

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Corbin woman is charged with drug

trafficking at a motel.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Mercedes Shilah Hart, of Beatty Avenue in Corbin, was arrested at about 1:30 Thursday morning during an investigation at the motel off I-75 in southern Laurel County.

According to Root, Hart was found in a motel room with suspected methamphetamine, suspected Suboxone, needles, a set of digital scales, and several baggies. When she realized deputies were at the room, she tried to dispose of the drugs, the sheriff said.

She is charged with first-degree trafficking as well as paraphernalia and evidence tampering.

Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Landry Collett, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, and his K-9 “Edge”, Detective Richard Dalrymple, and shift Sgt. John Inman were involved in the arrest, Root said.