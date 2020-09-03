Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall on display in London through Monday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall is on display in Laurel County through Labor Day.
The tribute Wall is an 80-percent scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It spans 360-feet and is eight-feet tall at its highest point.
In addition to the more than 58,000 names of Soldiers who were lost in the war, statistics and a timeline will be displayed. Volunteers will be on site to help people locate names on the Memorial Wall.
The Memorial Wall is in the rear parking lot of the Wildcat Harley-Davidson dealership located at 575 E. Hal Rogers Parkway in London, Kentucky 40741. The dealership phone number is 606-862-5656.
The Memorial Wall can be viewed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
There is also a memorial tribute of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.