Sheriff’s department loses valuable member

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has lost a valuable member of its family, one that dutifully came to work everyday, worked hard with his partner, and was happy with a bone.

K9 Kash died Thursday after a bout with a terminal illness that was diagnosed in June, the department said.

An 8-year-old imported German Shepherd, Kash had worked with his handler and partner, Jonathon Thompson since April 2019, after previously serving at a Northern Kentucky police agency.

Kash held narcotics and tracking certifications from the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association and the No Nonsense Patrol Dog Association

K9 Kash was tested and certified in the detection of illegal narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana.

Deputy Thompson and K9 Kash, with their combined talents and experience, were responsible for the seizure of illegal narcotics, monies in excess of $80,000 and firearms used for drug trafficking from the streets of Madison County, the department said.

In addition to making “a significant and positive impact on the citizens of the community,” Thompson and Kash frequently were called upon to assist local agencies for narcotics detection, including Kentucky State Police Post 7, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Richmond Police Department, Berea Police Department and HIDTA.

K9 Kash and Deputy Thompson conducted numerous K9 demonstrations, throughout his years of service, for both children and adults within Madison County, and K9 Kash “was well known for his ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face,” the department said.

“During this time, we humbly ask our community to keep Deputy Thompson and his family in their prayers as they grieve the loss of K9 Kash,” the department said.