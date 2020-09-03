September is United Racial Equality Month in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Lexington man requested a proclamation for September to be United Racial Equality Month, that proclamation was signed Mayor Linda Gorton.

Jylan Ross says his hopes for this is to bring people together, no matter the race and to start a new future, one that allows people to educate each other on the ongoing issues.

Ross says almost everyone has probably felt racial discrimination at some point in their life, including himself, so he wanted to do something positive and peaceful for lexington.

“United we stand, divided we fall. I hope the parents of children today would sit down with their children and talk about the racial injustice that’s going on in the world right now. We can talk about the racial injustice in the past but we’re living in the now,” Ross said.