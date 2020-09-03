Results in for first-ever Lexington Creek Sweep

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The results are in for Lexington’s first-ever Creek Sweep and volunteers cleaned up, literally.
Live Green Lexington shared the results this week. The group said 145 volunteers collected 108 bags of trash from Aug. 1-16.
Due to the pandemic, last month the city called for volunteers to help clean-up litter in creaks and streams in Lexington, in place of the Kentucky River Clean Sweep.
Volunteers practiced social distancing, according to Live Green Lexington, while picking up trash in their own neighborhoods, backyards and parks.