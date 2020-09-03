JA, U.S. Bank team up for ‘virtual education’ program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Bank has signed on as presenting sponsor for Junior Achievement’s Inspire Virtual, a virtual career exploration that could each 20,000 middle and high school students from Central, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.

“We are incredibly fortunate that U.S. Bank has embraced Junior Achievement as a part of their work culture. The financial and volunteer support they provide is truly outstanding,” said Lynn Hudgins, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass President.

Students will begin their exploration with mostly abstract notions and will end up focused and activated, with real insights on what industries interest them, what specific jobs are like, and what education is required to do them successfully. Students will be able to hear webinars on a variety of topics in the “auditorium” and visit with representative from businesses across the commonwealth in the “exhibit hall.”

“At U.S. Bank, we believe in powering potential, which is why we are proud to be a presenting sponsor,” said Perry Allen, U.S. Bank regional president for Central Northern Eastern Kentucky. “We have 120 branches in Kentucky and more than 2,600 employees who are dedicated to this community. We are excited to help our young students in Kentucky explore careers and build leadership skills.”

Through the generosity of companies like U.S. Bank, students in all local 8th-12th grade classrooms can attend for FREE. For information on having a school participate or in becoming a sponsor or exhibitor for JA Inspire Virtual, visit www.JAInspireVirtual.org.

About Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass

Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass was incorporated in 1963 with the purpose of inspiring and preparing students to succeed in a global economy. During 2018-2019, JA’s community volunteers served over 24,000 students.

In January of 2017, JA of the Bluegrass opened JA BizTown/JA Finance Park – an experiential opportunity for 5th and 8th graders. With the support of positive adult role models who volunteer their time, JA enables students to understand business, citizenship, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, ethics/character and work readiness.