Harlan, Johnson, Floyd, Magoffin counties get job-creation grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four infrastructure projects will receive $2,356,381 to improve utility services in Eastern Kentucky communities.

The grant funding is through the Department for Local Government. Those receiving funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program, are Floyd County, Harlan County, Johnson County, Paintsville and Salyersville.

“Improving public health and increasing opportunities across Eastern Kentucky is a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in announcing the grants. “These projects will provide better utility infrastructure, which will help to spur economic growth, and they also show that even as we battle COVID-19 and fight to protect the lives of Kentuckians, we remain committed to the people and communities of Eastern Kentucky.”

Floyd County

Floyd County will use a $248,955 grant for the Estill Bottom Emergency Water Line Relocation Project to repair an outdated water line and ensure continued service. Upon completion, Floyd County will extend 1,700 linear feet of water line to provide better quality drinking water and full service for 15 businesses and 300 households in the area.

“This particular section of the water system has been a problem for several years and this funding will allow Southern Water District to upgrade their system and provide adequate water service to over 300 homes in the area,” said Judge/Executive Robbie Williams.

Harlan County

Harlan County Fiscal Court will use $153,846 from RDAAP funds for the Business Park Natural Gas Infrastructure Project. They will use the funds to develop a natural gas utility system in the Tri-Cities area of the county in the Harlan County Business Park.

“The Regional Development Agency Assistance Program funds provide Harlan County the opportunity to further invest in our infrastructure at our certified build ready site to create jobs,” said Harlan County Judge/Executive Dan Mosley.” As part of our demonstrated commitment to diversify our economy, we’ve already invested more than $1 million of general funds and coal severance funding to develop this site that is part of a 150-acre tract of county-owned property, and home of Eastern Kentucky’s first virtual spec building. We will be utilizing our RDAAP funding to go toward a project that will expand natural gas to our build ready site to make it even more competitive to create jobs. Three companies have already visited this site and all have said natural gas availability was a necessary utility for their operations. The RDAAP funds provided will make this even closer to becoming a reality.”

Paintsville/Johnson County

Paintsville will use a $1.5 million grant for the Paintsville/Johnson County Economic Development Sewer Expansion Project. The city will use the funds to extend the sewer line from the Paintsville wastewater treatment plant to the Honey Branch wastewater treatment plant. This will expand and improve utility service for 10 businesses and 75 households.

“We are so grateful for this funding and the help we received…This funding will help us expand our sewer system and provide better quality service for the people of Paintsville and Johnson County,” Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon said.

Salyersville

Salyersville Water Works will use a $453,580 grant for the Salyersville Route 30 Pressure Sewer project. The plan is to extend an existing sewer pressure collector and add pump stations to provide service to more customers, while correcting existing problems to prevent a public health crisis. Upon completion, the system will provide better, more reliable service to three businesses and 27 households.

“We are extremely thankful for this funding for our sewer line extension,” said Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matt Wireman. “This project and ones like it are vital infrastructural pieces of growing the economy in Magoffin County and Eastern Kentucky. Public sewer projects not only benefit the environment and make life a little easier for our citizens and local businesses, they help increase the value of our properties making Salyersville and Magoffin County more inviting to new residents and potential businesses.”

“We are grateful for this funding for the Route 30 Pressure Sewer project,” said Chair of the Salyersville Water Commission David Gardner. “This will allow us to provide better service to our community and will prevent public health concerns for our citizens.

