Gas leak prompts evacuations in town

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Homes and businesses in a Boyle County town were evacuated Thursday morning as a precaution for a major gas leak.

According to the Perryville Fire Department, people were able to slowly start returning to their homes and busineses in late morning and everyone was allowed back in at about noon.

- Advertisement -

Even South Bragg Street from East Second to East Third was cleared for return by 2 p.m. Thursday after being shut down for more than three hours.

Originally, due to a major gas leak that was discovered at about 10:30 a.m., an area from Smith Street to Leonard Street and East Second to East Fifth Street was evacuated and residents and visitors were asked to avoid downtown Perryville, a town of about 800 in western Boyle County.

Gas service to the entire town was shut off.

As gas was shut off, the air cleared and repairs begun, the evacuation area was reduced to South Bragg from East Second to East Third Street and Perryville Baptist Church, Walden Funeral Home and S & A furniture remained closed.