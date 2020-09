For second straight day, Fayette tops 120 in new COVID cases

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – If the first two days are any indication, September may not be any better than August in terms of new coronavirus cases in Lexington and Fayette County. After starting the month with the second-highest one-day total, the county followed with the third-highest total on the second day of the month. According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Thursday, the county confirmed 120 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 6,035 since March. The county set a record for new cases in August with 2,538. And University of Kentucky students continued to fuel the increase. Of the numbers from Wednesday, 47 were University of Kentucky students, pushing the number of Fayette County UK students to 927. - Advertisement - According to the morning report, 4,861 people have recovered, an increase of 90 from the prior report. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the county’s total at 58. The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: 110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August Eight of Lexington’s 11 highest one-day totals were in August, with 27 days seeing 58 cases or more: 131 cases, Aug. 7

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

112 cases, Aug. 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

The health department’s numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in the Fayette Health Department’s numbers.