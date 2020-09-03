Appalachian Holiday Arts, Hometown Holiday both canceled

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the Kentucky Folk Art Center has announced that the annual Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair has been canceled for 2020.

KFAC Coordinator Tammy Stone said the event couldn’t be organized to keep vendors and patrons safe.

“The process for having this event requires at least a four-month window to prepare for the more than 100 arts and crafts vendors accepted to the juried event,” Stone said.

The Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair has been held the first Saturday in December in the Laughlin Health Building for more than 35 years. The Arts & Crafts Fair for the past two years has been a collaborative effort between the Kentucky Folk Art Center and Downtown Morehead, Inc.

Hometown Holiday, organized by Downtown Morehead, Inc., began in 2000 as a way to kick off the holiday shopping season on Main Street with music, artisans, dancing, visits with Santa and more.

That event has also been canceled for 2020.

For more information about KFAC visit www.moreheadstate.edu/kfac, email kfac@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2204.