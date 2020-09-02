Teen remains on $25,000 bond in Mall-related shooting charges

Nasir Lyon, 18, has another court date Sept. 9.

Lyon and 18-year-old Cion Townsend were charged following the shooting after witnesses and Mall security cameras caught them taking cell phones from 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms, who was fatally wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute near the Bath and Body Woks in the recently renovated section of the Mall.

Xavier Hardin has been charged with murder and two counts of first-degree assault in the case. Two bystanders, a 17-year-old and a 41-year-old were wounded.

Hardin remains in jail on a $560,000 bond.

Lyon also has charges of violating his probation pending against him. That’s one of the reasons, in addition to the current charges, his bond hasn’t been lowered.

According to court records, he was charged last October with a variety of offenses, including assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a weapon by a minor.