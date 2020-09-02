No spectators to be allowed at Preakness Stakes

All three Triple Crown races this year will be spectator free because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
6

(AP) -The Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Oct. 3 without fans, making it a spectator-free sweep of the three Triple Crown races this year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

After all three were postponed and then rescheduled out of order, the Belmont Stakes took place without fans June 20 in New York. Churchill Downs originally moved the Kentucky Derby to this Saturday hoping fans could attend but adjusted to limited attendance and then none.

- Advertisement -

Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the Stronach Group that owns and manages Pimlico, said company and Maryland Jockey Club officials had been working closely with Maryland state and local health officials to set a plan for the Preakness. The decision was ultimately made to limit race day to essential personnel only.

Fans who already bought tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Preakness or get a full refund.

 

Previous articleFormer Reds and Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away
Next articleUPDATE: Golden Alert canceled, missing woman found safe
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com