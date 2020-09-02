New playground in Richmond aims for inclusion

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new park in Richmond has opened up and the designers say they had everyone in mind when they created it.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the Lake Reba Inclusive Playground, and inclusion is the key concept behind it.

Located at the Ann L. Durham Lake Reba Recreational Complex, the playground features a new ramped play structure, a wheelchair swing with seating for friends and family, a standard swing set in addition to a raft swing, a Unity Dome, interactive musical instruments, and sensory slides.

The playground was designed to accommodate children of various ability levels.

“By designing a space that is both accessible and diverse, children can experience the concept of “playing together” which demonstrates the value of including all children, of all abilities,” says Erin Moore, director of Recreation Administration, Richmond Parks and Recreation Department.

She says the playground marks another step in the department’s ongoing task of making parks and recreation in Richmond accessible and inclusive for all, regardless of ability or means.

The playground is open to the public.