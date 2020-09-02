Lexington’s Dr. Dale Toney becomes KMA president

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dr. Dale Toney, a Lexington internist, became the 170th president of the Kentucky Medical Association last weekend during the organization’s annual meeting, which was held virtually for the first time in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KMA members also elected three other officers during the 2020 meeting. Dr. Neal Moser, of Crestview Hills was elected president-elect, Dr. Michael Kuduk, of Winchester was elected vice president, and Dr. Jiapeng Huang, of Louisville, was elected secretary-treasurer.

A lifelong Kentuckian, Dr. Toney is a board-certified internist in Lexington.

He is employed by the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, is an associate professor at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and is the Interim Division Chief of General Internal Medicine and Women’s Health.

He previously served as Vice President of the KMA, served as an Alternate Trustee from 2008-2013 and as Trustee from 2013-2018 on the KMA Board of Trustees.

He served as Vice Chair in 2015 and as Chair from 2016 – 2018. Dr. Toney was President of the Lexington Medical Society (LMS) in 2004 and Vice President in 2001. He was also a member of the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure from 2016 – 2019 and served as Chair of Panel A and Vice President in 2019. Dr. Toney has practiced medicine for 30 years.

In his virtual inaugural address, Dr. Toney discussed his goals for the year, including the promotion of the KMA and KFMC’s “Be Well. Stay Well.” campaign, which encourages Kentuckians to take simple steps to protect and improve their health.

The campaign began in August with the launch of the “Raise Your Guard, KY” initiative, which is a partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky.

“Throughout the year we will identify important issues and subsequent ways to improve the physical and mental health of Kentuckians and Kentucky physicians and then we will also spend time convincing the public and physicians to heed the advice,” said Dr. Toney.

In addition to the installation of new officers, the virtual Annual Meeting held a series of live town hall-style events focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the popular “Meet the Mandates” educational sessions, during which physicians can obtain all of their mandated CME prior to the end of the three-year cycle.

Meet the Mandates was presented in partnership with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, and the House Bill 1 sessions were made possible in part by a grant from the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) Foundation. The events were well-attended, with more than 800 physicians from across the state participating in at least one session throughout the meeting.

“We are proud to have been able to provide a way for physicians from across the state to still connect with one another and learn, while allowing them to remain in their communities for their health and safety and to ensure they can continue serving patients across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Toney.