Fayette has second-highest COVID day, students still a big part

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – September picked up where August left off for new coronavirus cases in Lexington and Fayette County.

And university of Kentucky students continued to fuel the increase as trends continue to suggest the spread is slowing in the community at large.

According to the Health Department, the county recorded 122 new cases Tuesday, the second-highest one-day total since the outbreak began in March.

That pushed the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 5,915.

The county set a record for new cases in August with 2,538.