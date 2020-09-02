From the late 1800s up to the 1920s, African Americans purchased more than 15 million acres of farmland. Representing 14% of the available farmland in the US. Today, African Americans own 3 million acres of farmland representing less than 1% of the available farmland in the US. But our next guest, Jim Coleman, Author Chairman & CEO of Coleman Crest Farm, LLC, says he’s here to help close that gap! He’s the author of a book that chronicles his family’s journey towards building generational wealth from post-slavery through today.

- Advertisement -