2020 36 Blitz: Lincoln County Patriots

The Patriots look to turn close losses in 2019 into close wins in 2020

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
156

STANFORD, Ky (WTVQ) – It’s a new year, a new challenge and plenty of uncertainty,
but there’s plenty of optimism and excitement out of Lincoln County.

“That’s the good part about coaching,” says head coach Spencer Crutchfield. “It’s my job to get them where they need to be. I’ve told the kids, ‘as long as we’re working hard and doing things that i ask them, we’re going to be alright when the season gets here.'”

With no spring ball it’ll certainly be learn on the fly for the Pats, but one area of stress throughout this summer and heading into the fall, finish games.

“We could have been 8-3 instead of 3-8, just tough losses in overtime,” said quarterback Clayton Davis. “Lost by a touchdown that we should have won,this year we’ll definitely clean it up.”

“We have a lot more people out here that just don’t want to get get close again,” said defensive end Miracle Cody. “Lincoln’s lost every game by a touchdown or overtime. we’re just tired of it. we’re going to get through.”

Those close losses included three in overtime with only have six seniors on this year’s roster the Pats will look to a huge junior class to help turn their late game luck around.

“We have a few pieces that’s coming back that has some experience,” said Coach Crutchfield. “We’re just looking forward to seeing who is going to step up and who’s ready to take a leadership role and where we’re going to go from there.”

One of those exciting juniors is Clayton Davis.

“As a sophomore, he kind of showed that he’s able to make some plays. we’ll be moving him around, trying to get him the ball some in different places,” said Coach Crutchfield. “We’re going to rely on our o-line, there’s some big guys. we’re going to try and get behind them and go down hill.”

On the defensive side, senior linebacker Miracle Cody has big goals in mind for he and his teammates.

“I’m going to try to lead the team this year in sacks,” said Cody. “I want to try and get the whole defense where we’re one of the best in 4A.”

If those goals are going to happen it all goes back to the mindset in practice..
finish.

“If we’re able to finish each practice and finish each game the way we’re going to try to,” says Coach Crutchfield. “I feel like we’re going to be in position to be really not successful.”

