Work starts on another link to Lexington trail system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s extensive trails system soon will have another link.

Councilmember Josh McCurn, Mayor Linda Gorton, and other city leaders announced Tuesday the start of construction of a 2,100-foot section of Citation Trail.

The new portion will connect an existing trail segment along Citation Boulevard to trails in Masterson Hills Park and Masterson Station Park.

“We’ve been working on our trails for several decades,” Gorton said. “Now we’re starting to connect trails and neighborhoods. It’s really an exciting time to cycle or walk in Lexington.”

The new trail segment will begin at Citation Boulevard, pass through the Mable Lane Greenway, and connect to Lucille Drive. One segment will also go a short distance north to connect to the Masterson Hills Park trail.

A future, yet unfunded, phase will connect to a trail planned inside the Villages at Great Acres development, and will provide a link to Masterson Station Park.

“The residents of the Masterson Station and McConnell’s Trace areas have sought and continue to seek safe and accessible means of connectivity,” McCurn said. “Having Citation Trail connect Lexington’s largest residential area to one of its main thoroughfares is pivotal. Trails not only promote health and fitness, but unite neighbors as well as bring other opportunities.”

The estimated cost of this shared use trail segment is $300,000, with 80 percent being covered by a federal Transportation Alternatives Grant. The city is covering the remaining 20 percent.

Work is expected to be complete in November.