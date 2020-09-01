Scattered rain continues through the midweek

Scattered rain showers continue through the midweek. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail, before clearing and slight cooling takes place this weekend. -Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
TUESDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 80s.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the low 70s.
