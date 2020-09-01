Sentenced to 10 years, man wanted after leaving halfway house

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, August 28, 2020, a man sentenced to 10

years imprisonment for stabbing Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College professor in 2017 escaped from confinement at a Madison County halfway house.

Now investigators are looking for 43-year-old Harold Hatfield, who also is known as VonRoyce Hatfield.

In August 2018, he was sentenced in Bell County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison. Bell County authorities say they aren’t sure how Hatfield ended up released to a halfway house with a conviction for a violent crime.

Middlesboro Police say he is 6′ 2,” approximately 220-230 pounds and balding. He has a large tattoo on his left bicep area. He has family in Middlesboro.

Police say anyone who sees Hatfield should call 911; he has been entered into the national crime database. Those with information also can call Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.

He was convicted in connection with an incident on April 12, 2017 where Professor Jamie Vaught and his wife were awakened around 4:30 a.m. when their dog was barking at something outside the home.

Police say Vaught went to his front door and opened it to see what the commotion was. When he did, Hatfield stabbed Vaught three times in the neck and chest. Hatfield and Vaught struggled briefly and Hatfield fled on foot.

Hatfield was later caught in Claiborne County, Tenn.