Police seek information in fatal hit and run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a fatal hit-and-run collision.

Around 11:24 p.m. Saturday, August 29, officers responded to Versailles Road between Hamilton Park and Westgate Drive for a collision involving a pedestrian.

A 33-year-old male victim was located in the roadway. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The investigation thus far has determined that the vehicle which struck the pedestrian left the scene, continuing on outbound Versailles Road. Vehicle debris was recovered from the collision scene, indicating that it sustained damage to the front driver’s side.

Investigators are working to confirm the make and model of the involved vehicle, as well as looking for surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.