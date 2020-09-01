UPDATE: Images released of “Person of Interest” in assault & robbery of elderly man

Update: Tuesday, September 1, 2020:
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police released two pictures of a woman they want to find and question about the assault and robbery of an elderly man in his home last month.
Investigators are looking for 59-year old Carol Moore, who investigators say may have been a witness to the crime.
Police say she has ties to Georgetown and Harrison County.
Anyone with information in this case or who knows the whereabouts of Carol Moore, contact Detective Todd Young with the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.
People can also send tips anonymously via the RELAY App.
Original Story Below:
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police have named a “person of interest” they want to find and talk to about the assault and robbery of an elderly man in his home last week.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding 59-year old Carol Moore. They say she has ties to Georgetown and Harrison County.
78-year old Shirley Warner told police a woman he knows walked into his home unannounced with a man right behind her. He says the man beat him, breaking bones in his face and went right for Warner’s wallet, stealing it.
Warner told investigators the woman was the only other person who knew he had cash in his wallet.
Anyone with information in this case or who knows the whereabouts of Carol Moore, contact Detective Todd Young with the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820.
People can also send tips anonymously via the RELAY App.