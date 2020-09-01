Nine Keeneland September Sale graduates in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Grade 1 winner Authentic and eight other graduates of Keeneland’s 2018 September Yearling Sale were entered Tuesday in the 146th running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) to be held Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 2020 edition of the September Sale begins Sunday, Sept. 13.

Keeneland sales have produced 22 Kentucky Derby winners, including three of the past four winners beginning with champion Nyquist in 2016 and continuing with Always Dreaming in 2017 and undefeated Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year Justify in 2018.

Because a number of 2020 race meets and races were rescheduled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kentucky Derby is the second leg of this year’s Triple Crown. The first leg was the Belmont (G1) on June 20. The series concludes with the Preakness (G1) on Oct. 3.

The 3-year-old males who are graduates of Keeneland sales and are among the 18 horses entered in the 1¼-mile Kentucky Derby are:

Attachment Rate (Hard Spun-Aristra) – Second in the Runhappy Ellis Park Derby (L), the colt is a graduate of two Keeneland sales. Eaton Sales, agent, consigned him as a weanling to the 2017 November Breeding Stock Sale, where he sold to Rexy Bloodstock for $100,000. Dale Romans purchased Attachment Rate for $200,000 from Paramount Sales, agent, at the 2018 September Sale and trains him for Jim Bakke and Gerald Isbister. Mr. and Mrs. C. Oliver Iselin III bred the colt, who will be ridden by Joe Talamo in the Derby.

Authentic (Into Mischief-Flawless) – Bridie Harrison, agent for breeder Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, consigned the TVG.com Haskell (G1) winner to the 2018 September Sale, where he sold for $350,000 to SF Bloodstock/Starlight West. Bob Baffert trains Authentic, who also won the San Felipe (G2) and Sham (G3), for Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing. John Velazquez will ride the colt.

Enforceable (Tapit-Justwhistledixie) – The Lecomte (G3) winner, who is Grade 1- and Grade 2-placed, was a $800,000 RNA to sale for Justin Casse, agent, at the 2018 September Sale, where he was consigned by breeder Clearsky Farms. Mark Casse trains Enforceable for owner John C. Oxley. The colt will be ridden by Adam Beschizza.

King Guillermo (Uncle Mo-Slow Sand) – Blandford Stud (Padraig Campion), agent, offered the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner at the 2018 September Sale. Bred by Carhue Investments, Grouseridge Ltd. and Marengo Investments, the colt was second in a division of the Arkansas Derby (G1). Juan Carlos Avila trains King Guillermo for owner Victoria’s Ranch. Samy Camacho will ride.

Max Player (Honor Code-Fools in Love) – K & G Stables bred the Withers (G3) winner, who was offered by Lane’s End, agent, at the 2018 September Sale. Steve Asmussen trains the colt, who is multiple Grade 1-placed, for owners George E. Hall and SportBLX Thoroughbreds. Ricardo Santana Jr. will ride.

Necker Island (Hard Spun-Jenny’s Rocket) – Warrendale Sales, agent for breeder Stonestreet, consigned the Indiana Derby (G3) and Runhappy Ellis Park Derby third-place finisher to the 2018 September Sale, where he sold to Sagamore Farm for $250,000. Owned by Raymond Daniels, Wayne Scherr and Will Harbut Racing Stables, the colt is trained by Chris Hartman. He will be ridden by Miguel Mena.

Sole Volante (Karakontie [JPN]-Light Blow) – Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone own the Sam F. Davis (G3) winner. Flaxman Holdings bred Sole Volante, who sold for $6,000 to New Hope AB at the 2018 September Sale from the consignment of Lane’s End, agent. He is trained by Patrick Biancone and will be ridden by Luca Panici.

Thousand Words (Pioneerof the Nile-Pomeroys Pistol) – Owners Albaugh Family Stables and Spendthrift Farm paid $1 million for the Robert B. Lewis (G3) winner at the 2018 September Sale. He was consigned by Brookdale Sales, agent for breeder Hardacre Farm. Florent Geroux will ride the colt for trainer Bob Baffert.

Winning Impression (Paynter-Unbridled Sonya) – WinStar Farm bred the Arkansas Derby third-place finisher, who races for West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing. Woodford Thoroughbreds, agent, consigned the gelding to the 2018 September Sale, where he sold to Jorge Wagner for $17,000. Joe Rocco Jr. will ride Winning Impression for trainer Dallas Stewart.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is 7:01 p.m. ET.