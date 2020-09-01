Man charged with shooting at construction workers: KSP

LONDON, Ky. (WYVQ) – The Kentucky State Police London Post is currently investigating an incident on I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 46.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, troopers were contacted by a road crew working in a construction zone, the KSP said.

Crew members reported what they believed to be shots fired in their direction. Through an investigation by Trooper Steve Walker, and assisted by the Laurel County Sheriffs office, 38-year-old Anthony L. Griffin, of East Bernstadt, was charged with seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to the KSP

The investigation by Trooper Walker is ongoing.