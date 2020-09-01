LexArts, New Vista planning for downtown mural

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – LexArts, in partnership with New Vista, is seeking artists to commission a large-scale mural for one of New Vista’s office locations at 201 Mechanic St. in Lexington.
Through a statewide request for qualifications, three artists will be paid $500 to create a proposal specific to the New Vista location. One artist will be awarded $10,000 to realize their proposal.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
“LexArts is proud to continue to facilitate and grow the Lexington Mural Project, the first murals of which were created in 2008,” stated Ame Sweetall, LexArts’ interim president and CEO. “Because of the generosity, community spirit and civic pride of local businesses like New Vista and individuals who continue to invest in the beautification of Lexington, murals with interesting subject matter and vibrant pops of color are brightening areas all across the city.”
For information and to apply, please visit: Form.JotForm.com/LexArts/New-Vista-Mual–Lexington-KY. For information on additional LexArts Artist Opportunities, please visit: LexArts.org/Connect/Artist-Opportunities.
New Vista is the nonprofit Community Mental Health Center serving Central Kentucky, headquartered in Lexington, serving 25,000 Kentuckians each year with services in mental health, substance use and intellectual and developmental disabilities.