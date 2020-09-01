Fraternal Order of Police endorses Sen. McConnell for re-election

Sen. McConnell spoke on a wide range of topics while accepting the FOP endorsement.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– Senator Mitch McConnell addressed the Kentucky Derby and the role of police this weekend, saying he hopes any weekend demonstrations remain peaceful.

McConnell made the statement during a stop in Lexington Tuesday morning, where he officially received the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police.

McConnell also talked about the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, saying it’s ongoing and ‘defunding the police’ isn’t the answer.

McConnell compared peaceful protesting with looting and violence saying one is a ‘protected activity’, the other is not.

Instead, McConnell said the goal should be to arrest the few what he calls “bad apples” and not punish the bunch.

He also said any changes to police departments be handled locally and not on the federal level.

When asked whether police should receive more funding Senator McConnell said “Everybody would like to have more money but that’s not always the solution. A lot of officers would tell you they’d like to be respected. They’re doing a tough job that a lot of us wouldn’t be willing to take up.”