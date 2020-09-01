August has 44 percent of Fayette County’s COVID cases

Steve Rogers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington and Fayette County easily set a monthly record for new coronavirus cases in August, adding 67 more Monday to push the total since March to 5,793 cases.

Of those, 2,538 COVID-19 cases were in August. That is 44 percent of the total.

According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report, the county recorded two more deaths Monday, pushing the county’s total to 58 since March. Of those, 23 were in March.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August

Of the numbers from Monday, 31 were University of Kentucky students, pushing the number of Fayette County UK students to 791.

According to the morning report, 4,708 people have recovered, an increase of 76 from the prior report.

The health department’s numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.
If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in the Fayette Health Department’s numbers.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 119 cases, Aug. 27
• 118 cases, Aug. 28
• 116 cases, July 27
• 112 cases, Aug. 27
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 88 cases, Aug. 29
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
