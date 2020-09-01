August has 44 percent of Fayette County’s COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington and Fayette County easily set a monthly record for new coronavirus cases in August, adding 67 more Monday to push the total since March to 5,793 cases. Of those, 2,538 COVID-19 cases were in August. That is 44 percent of the total. - Advertisement - According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report, the county recorded two more deaths Monday, pushing the county’s total to 58 since March. Of those, 23 were in March. The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: 110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August Of the numbers from Monday, 31 were University of Kentucky students, pushing the number of Fayette County UK students to 791. According to the morning report, 4,708 people have recovered, an increase of 76 from the prior report. Eight of Lexington’s 11 highest one-day totals were in August, with 27 days seeing 58 cases or more: 131 cases, Aug. 7

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

112 cases, Aug. 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

91 cases, July 31

90 cases, Aug. 5

The health department’s numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in the Fayette Health Department’s numbers.