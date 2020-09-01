August has 44 percent of Fayette County’s COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington and Fayette County easily set a monthly record for new coronavirus cases in August, adding 67 more Monday to push the total since March to 5,793 cases.
Of those, 2,538 COVID-19 cases were in August. That is 44 percent of the total.
According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report, the county recorded two more deaths Monday, pushing the county’s total to 58 since March. Of those, 23 were in March.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
Of the numbers from Monday, 31 were University of Kentucky students, pushing the number of Fayette County UK students to 791.
According to the morning report, 4,708 people have recovered, an increase of 76 from the prior report.
Eight of Lexington’s 11 highest one-day totals were in August, with 27 days seeing 58 cases or more:
- 131 cases, Aug. 7
- 119 cases, Aug. 28
- 116 cases, July 27
- 112 cases, Aug. 27
- 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
- 102 cases, Aug. 26
- 101 cases, Aug. 13
- 100 cases, July 23
- 91 cases, July 31
- 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
