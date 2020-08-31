Man accused of stabbing neighbor during fight

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested in Laurel County late Sunday night after deputies say he stabbed his neighbor during a fight.
Investigators say 32-year old Thomas Ooten, of London, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and taken to jail in London just before midnight.
Deputies say Ooten told them he was hit in the side of the head by his neighbor during a fight on Park Subdivision Road outside London.
The neighbor, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for stab wounds, according to deputies.