Man accused of assaulting his father and deputy in Pulaski County

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County man is accused of assaulting his father and then a sheriff’s deputy during his arrest.
Deputies say they were called to a home on East Todd Road in Science Hill around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday for a domestic dispute.
Deputies say when they arrived they found 40-year old Benjamin Haste, of Science Hill, sitting in a pickup truck, firing a shotgun out the window.
Deputies say when they demanded Haste drop the weapon, he got out of the truck and fired the gun one more time into the air before dropping the weapon.
Investigators say he assaulted Sergeant Richard Smith during the arrest.
Haste’s father told investigators his son forced his way inside the home by breaking glass and kicking open the front door. Once inside, Haste assaulted his father, according to investigators.
Deputies say they found an open container of alcohol inside Haste’s pickup truck and detected a strong odor of alcohol on Haste’s breath.
He was taken to jail in Somerset after being charged with Burglary 1st Degree; Assault 3rd Degree, Police Officer or Probation Officer; Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st; Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury; Possession of Open Container of Alcohol Beverage in Motor Vehicle; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree; and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, according to investigators.
