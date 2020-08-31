Lexington Police investigating possible homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Majestic View Walk.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, officers responded to a residence on Majestic View where the 56-year-old female homeowner was found deceased. The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are suspicious.

Investigators are currently following up on leads in this case and believe this was an isolated incident in which the victim possibly knew her attacker.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.