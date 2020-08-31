Kentucky Derby Week in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County is kicking off Kentucky Derby Week with a full schedule of events from virtual activities to socially distanced tours.
Although Derby fans won’t be able to watch the races in person this year, due to the pandemic, the tourism office is continuing some traditions.
- Advertisement -
Woodford County’s Oaks Day BINGO cards will be available for download. You can pick from a family friendly version, an adult version or a virtual version. Once you complete the activities on the card, submit your BINGO via email to: Emily@ReserveWoodford.com and be entered to win.
Several walking tours will continue in celebration of horses and bourbon.
The Woodford UnReserved Walking Tour highlights the history of downtown Versailles. Tours are put on by Stone Fences Tours and tickets are available HERE.
Woodford County also has a new tour called The Royal Experience which takes guests on a magical tour of central Kentucky’s two famous castles. Attendees will be able to visit the Kentucky Castle and the historic Castle and Key Distillery.