Kentucky Department of Tourism Launches new marketing campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Tourism announced a new campaign called ‘Stay Close. Go Far.’ The marketing initiative is aimed at supporting local tourism partners, communities and businesses by producing inspiring content that reminds Kentuckians they do not have to travel far to experience all the beauty, history and adventures the state has to offer.
“As we continue to remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of staying connected with our families and communities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The ‘Stay Close. Go Far.’ campaign allows us to encourage safe and responsible in-state travel for Kentuckians and support our continuous efforts to place Kentucky on a path to economic recovery.”
“Kentucky tourism plays a critical role in generating revenue for local economies across the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “By encouraging responsible in-state travel, we can help drive economic recovery to the local communities that rely heavily on tourism spending and employment.”
The campaign will showcase visuals with uplifting messages that focus on outdoor recreation, along with food and dining experiences. Tourism officials say it will also highlight arts and cultural experiences unique to the Bluegrass State, all while keeping in line with the state’s health and safety guidelines.
“Our goal with this campaign is to generate a greater awareness of Kentucky as a safe and exciting destination to explore,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “We are so fortunate that our great state offers many surprises, so even those who call the Bluegrass State home can find something new to discover. From lakes, mountains, caves and forests to bourbon distilleries, historic battlefields, horse farms and unique cities and towns, Kentucky has it all.”
According to tourism officials, marketing materials will be produced for a variety of platforms including digital, print, broadcast and radio that will be distributed throughout the remainder of 2020 and into the spring of 2021.
