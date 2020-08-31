Victim ID’ed, cause of death still unclear in Laurel County case

UPDATE, 11 A.M. AUG. 31, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards along with Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the death of 41-year-old Kenny Wagers who was found in a wooded area off Ponderosa Drive approximately two miles west of London on August 25, 2020.

No immediate cause of death was apparent.

An autopsy was conducted the following day in Frankfort with the results pending the completion of testing.

Wagers lived in London and previously lived in Clay County.

Laurel County investigators said an update will be released when the final autopsy report is completed.

ORIGINAL STORY, AUG. 25, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area off Ponderosa Drive about two miles west of London at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death.

Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff’s office was: Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Brad Mink.