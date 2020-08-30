Seven free COVID-19 testing sites in Lexington this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are seven locations in Lexington to get a free coronavirus test the week of August 30, 2020, according to the city.
Some of the locations do not require an appointment, while others do require pre-visit registration by phone or online.
Southland Christian Church
Richmond Road Campus
2349 Richmond Road – Near the intersection of Richmond Rd. and New Circle Rd.
FREE Testing – No appointment necessary
Drive-through only
Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC)
400 Loudon Ave.
FREE Testing – No appointment necessary
Drive-through only
Monday-Thursday, 9:00am –4:00pm
Southern Elementary School
340 Wilson Downing Rd.
FREE Testing – No appointment necessary
Drive-through only
Wednesday, September 2 ~ 9am-4pm
Thursday, September 3 ~ 11am-7pm
Friday, September 4 ~ Noon – 8pm
The following sites REQUIRE an appointment/pre-visit registration by phone or online:
University of Kentucky Campus
1505 College Way off Alumni
(Adjacent to the UK motor pool)
Appointment required ~ Visit Lexington.wildhealth.com
Drive Through ONLY
Seven Days a Week – 8am-4pm
Eastern State Hospital
1350 Bull Lea Road
Appointment required ~ Visit Lexington.wildhealth.com
Drive Through ONLY
Seven Days a Week – 8am-4pm
Lexington Urgent Care
1701 Nicholasville Rd. – (859) 523-5310
3101 Richmond Rd. – (859) 269-2273
4097 Nichols Park Drive – (859) 245-2273
Registration required or call for appointment
Register online for a COVID-19 test appointment
Walgreens
2296 Executive Drive (Corner of Winchester Road and Sir Barton Way) Lexington, Kentucky
FREE Testing but APPOINTMENTS ARE RECOMMENDED
Drive-through only
Every day – Monday through Sunday ~ 9am – 5pm
Register for an appointment at: www.walgreens.com/coronavirus