Firefighters use 8,500 gallons of water to put out fire in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A mobile home and camper were heavily involved when firefighters arrived on the scene of a fire Saturday night in Rockcastle County.
Firefighters with the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department say the call came in just after 9 p.m. on Old State Road near the intersection of Lonzo Road.
Firefighters say they used 8,500 gallons of water to put the fire out.
Firefighters had help from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Brodhead Fire Department, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office, District 4 Constable and Jackson Energy, according to investigators.
- The picture that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.