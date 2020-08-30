Corbin man accused of assaulting woman in Laurel County

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
9

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Corbin man is behind bars, accused of assaulting a woman.

The Laurel County Sheriff says deputies arrested 34-year-old Larry Turner of Corbin Thursday night before 6 p.m. off North Stewart Road.

The deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. They say when they arrived they found a woman who told them she had been in physical fight with Turner.

Deputies say they saw marks won the woman’s lip and cheek.

According to the sheriff, the deputies found Turner in a parking lot nearby and charged him with 4th degree assault.

 

