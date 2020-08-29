Unseasonably cool and less humid for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A cold front brought afternoon rain and storms to parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky.
With the front stalling to our south this and evening and majority of the day tomorrow the humidity values will drop!
Expect Sunday to be mainly quiet with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Areas farther north will likely receive more sunshine. Winds will be out of the northwest causing temperatures to max out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
As the stationary front draped across Tennessee drifts northward he chance for rain increases Sunday evening.
A better chance for rain will move-in overnight and into Monday.
An active weather pattern will be in place this upcoming week.
ABC 36 Storm Team’s Meteorologist Chelsea Smith