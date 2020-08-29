Georgetown Police asking for public’s help finding suspect

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police is asking for any information on a woman listed as a suspect in an active investigation.
The police department posted on Facebook Saturday, if anyone knows where Carol Moore, a White Female, is located.
- Advertisement -
There wasn’t a picture attached but police listed her date of birth as: 01/30/61
Mrs Moore has ties to Harrison County and Georgetown, according to police.
You’re asked to call Detective Todd Young at 502-863-7820 or send a tip anonymously via the RELAY App.