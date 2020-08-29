Fayette sees third-straight day of 100-plus new COVID cases, big jump at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a push from University of Kentucky students, Fayette County continued its string of days with more than 100 new coronavirus cases.
According to the daily morning report Saturday from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, the county recorded 119 new cases Friday, the second-highest one-day number, with 76 of those being UK students.
That pushed the number of UK students in Fayette County testing positive either by the health department or the university to 654.
The county now has recorded a total of 5,520 cases since March.
Friday marked the third straight day with more than 100 total cases. Friday also marked the largest percentage being UK students. Health Department officials said earlier this week they are seeing indications the spread of the virus is slowing in the non-student segments of the community.
No deaths were reported, leaving the total umber at 55.
The UK numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.
If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in our numbers.
According to the Health Department’s update, as of Saturday morning, 4,480 people have reported recovering, an increase of 90 from Friday morning.
In August alone, the county has had 2,265 cases, already a one-month record compared to the previous record of 1,702 in July.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 116 cases, July 27
• 112 cases, Aug. 27
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
A limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits are available each day for Lexington residents without transportation. Call 859-899-2222 for help 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for help.
Because the number of test kits is limited, if the Health Department receives more requests than available, they will be prioritized based upon:
• Experiencing 1 or more COVID-19 symptoms
• Known contact with a case or symptomatic person
• Healthcare workers
• Underlying health conditions.