Ex-university president calls out McConnell on race issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former university president in Kentucky is taking issue with what he sees as Sen. Mitch McConnell’s caution in addressing the nation’s racial discord.

In his open letter, Raymond M. Burse calls on the Republican majority leader to speak out against what he sees as President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a “greater racial divide.”

- Advertisement -

Burse writes that “blatant acts” meant to divide the country along racial lines have accelerated in recent weeks. McConnell says he’s proud of his record on race relations and civil rights.

McConnell’s office pointed to his decades of votes on legislation dealing with racial issues.