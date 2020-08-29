70 years later, Kentucky soldier finally laid to rest

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky solider was finally laid to rest Saturday after his body was missing for nearly 70 years.

Peggy Bishop is the great niece of Corporal Billy Hash, of Corbin. He went missing in 1950 while fighting in the Korean War.

“I feel like I know him,” says Bishop. He was one of 10 kids, and so anytime I went to see my granny, she would make sure she told you about your uncle Billy.”

It wasn’t always about past memories, but the future her granny was confident Corporal Hash would have.

“On her death bed, she kept saying ‘Billy will be home,” and so, we brought him home,” says Bishop.

Rolling thunder, a national non-profit that shines a light on soldiers missing in action and prisoners of war, helped spearhead Hash’s funeral services Friday and Saturday.

The president of the Lexington chapter, Todd Matonich, says it’s a privilege to bring fallen soldiers home.

“You can’t put into words the chills or the goose bumps, but it’s very rewarding when you get to the funeral home and family comes up and is so appreciative,” says Matonich.

He’s a veteran, and enlisted at the same age hash did, at only 17-years-old.

“I think back on how I felt when I was that age and that really puts a lot of things in perspective and makes me very thankful and appreciative for what I have,” says Matonich.

Bishop says she, Hash’s two living siblings, and the rest of her extended family is grateful and hopes it serves as a reminder to never lose hope.

“Never give up,” says Bishop. “They are doing everything they can to bring these soldiers home. We never thought we would see this day.”