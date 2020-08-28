Showers and storms from post-tropical cyclone arrive

Rain showers and thunderstorms will be increasing across the Bluegrass as former Hurricane Laura, which is now a post-tropical cyclone, makes its way through Kentucky. It will bring rainfall as the center of low pressure continues eastward through Friday evening/early Saturday morning. Main threat will be heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches possible. Stronger winds will also be associated with this tropical moisture.
FRIDAY – Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, as highs warm to the mid 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT – Mostly cloudy with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Low temperatures in the low 70s.