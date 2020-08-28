Man charged in connection with drug-related death

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man suspected of providing drugs that led to a Martin County man’s death in July is charged with manslaughter.
According to the Kentucky State Police, 28-year-old Christopher Newsome, of Debord, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and drug trafficking in connection with the death of 27-year-old Ryan Marcum, of Warfield.
According to the KSP, troopers received a 911 call of a possible drug overdose at the Dempsey Housing apartment complex on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Emergency personnel responded to find Marcum dead in the apartment.
Newsome’s drug involvement with Marcum is believed to be a direct factor in Marcum’s death, the KSP said in a statement.
Trooper Dustin Thompson is investigating and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 Personnel and Martin County Coroner.